Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

