Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $43.12. 5,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

