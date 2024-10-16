Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,698,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 421,943 shares.The stock last traded at $41.86 and had previously closed at $41.86.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 366,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 135,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 119,889 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

