Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Down 16.1% in September

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 8,163.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. 43,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Graham has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graham will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.