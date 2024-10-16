Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Up 8.4% in September

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Greenidge Generation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

GREE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 316,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.16% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

