Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,125,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,932,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $272.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.59.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.