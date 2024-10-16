Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $388.55 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.74.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

