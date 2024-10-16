Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.7% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $730.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $843.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $921.53.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

