Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 49.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Grifols by 26.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth about $147,000.

Grifols Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Grifols stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 456,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,275. Grifols has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grifols will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

