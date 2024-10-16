Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,974.29 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $10,974.29 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,511.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.00537161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00103584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00231479 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00028130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00075311 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.