Groupon’s (GRPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRPN. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Groupon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRPN

Groupon Price Performance

Groupon stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.78. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1,848.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Groupon by 3,380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,428 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.