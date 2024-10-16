Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7248 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,573,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 244,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,980 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

