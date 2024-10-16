Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Bank of America upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. 171,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,068. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

