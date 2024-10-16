Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,169,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 685,380 shares.The stock last traded at $188.03 and had previously closed at $188.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,462.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,579.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

