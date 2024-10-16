Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share by the oil production company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 131.70 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.52. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 88.75 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 155.94 ($2.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £285.55 million, a PE ratio of -4,370.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

