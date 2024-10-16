Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.66. 1,774,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 449,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
Hafnia Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Hafnia had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Hafnia Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter worth $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth $4,327,000.
About Hafnia
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.
