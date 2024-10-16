Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 1,732 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $18,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,086,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,829,311.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HGTY remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

