Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Angus Murnaghan Purchases 250,000 Shares

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($50,335.57).
Hancock & Gore Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Hancock & Gore Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock & Gore
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.