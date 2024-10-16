Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Position Lessened by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

