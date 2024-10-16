Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Hays to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.
