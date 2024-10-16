Hays plc (LON:HAS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.05

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 85.45 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.11. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,905.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.90 ($1.46).

In related news, insider Joe Hurd bought 2,208 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £1,987.20 ($2,594.93). In related news, insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £46,673.44 ($60,947.30). Also, insider Joe Hurd bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,594.93). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

