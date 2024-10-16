HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

