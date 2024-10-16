Head-To-Head Contrast: Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) vs. McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Free Report) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medios and McKesson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medios 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 4 12 0 2.75

McKesson has a consensus price target of $610.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McKesson is more favorable than Medios.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.1% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of McKesson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medios and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medios N/A N/A N/A McKesson 0.94% -242.57% 5.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medios and McKesson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McKesson $313.75 billion 0.21 $3.00 billion $22.38 22.95

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than Medios.

Summary

McKesson beats Medios on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty pharmaceutical drugs primarily in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment manufactures medications for patients on behalf of pharmacies. This segment includes cytostatic infusion preparations, antibody therapies, virostatic and antibiotic medications, parenteral nutrition solutions, and investigational medicinal products. Medios AG was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners, and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment offers medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

