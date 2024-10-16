Head to Head Contrast: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 23.90% 14.80% 9.41% Credo Technology Group -12.05% -3.74% -3.30%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $223.46 billion 0.09 $1.95 billion $0.70 11.41 Credo Technology Group $217.59 million 27.96 -$28.37 million ($0.18) -204.61

This table compares United Microelectronics and Credo Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Microelectronics and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Credo Technology Group 1 0 7 1 2.89

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $35.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Credo Technology Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.