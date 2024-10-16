Head-To-Head Review: Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) vs. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenntro and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $26.08 million 1.39 -$54.20 million N/A N/A ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $7.28 billion 0.77 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A

Cenntro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -182.41% -40.46% -26.50% ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cenntro and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cenntro and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 0 0 0 0 N/A ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus target price of $32.08, indicating a potential upside of 42.32%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Cenntro.

Summary

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology beats Cenntro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

