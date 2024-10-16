Hedera Price Up 4.5% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $106.57 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00040525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,653,753,004 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,653,753,004.22919 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05560274 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $135,811,437.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

