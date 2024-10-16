HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.87 ($9.64) and last traded at €8.92 ($9.69). Approximately 702,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,983% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.22 ($10.02).
HelloFresh Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.63 and a 200-day moving average of €6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46.
HelloFresh Company Profile
HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HelloFresh
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.