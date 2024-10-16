Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $42.91 million and $11.67 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Heroes of Mavia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00250688 BTC.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.45222944 USD and is down -9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $12,646,053.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Heroes of Mavia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Heroes of Mavia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.