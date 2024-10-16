Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 15198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

