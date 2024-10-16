Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $5,478,399.09 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,446.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,472,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,290.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.