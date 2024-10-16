HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HMN Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.64% of HMN Financial worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HMNF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 156,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

