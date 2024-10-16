Home Bancorp (HBCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Home Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

