Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL remained flat at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

