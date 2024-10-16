Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

