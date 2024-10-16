Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 351.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOTH opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

