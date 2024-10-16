HTLF Bank Has $239,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HTLF Bank reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

