Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares comprises about 2.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $366,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. 99,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,751. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

