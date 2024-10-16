Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son makes up about 1.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth $68,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth $212,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 1.3 %

JBSS stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. 5,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.10.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

