Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 4,095 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,481,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 366.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,393. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

