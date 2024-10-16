Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 625.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,687,579.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,907.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,820. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

