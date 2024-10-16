Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,673,000 after acquiring an additional 292,401 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $21,470,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $16,092,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,003,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.10.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 311,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,489. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $104.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

