Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 725,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,331. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $439.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

