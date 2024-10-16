Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. 35,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,233. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.