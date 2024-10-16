Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,771 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 53.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $846.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vimeo news, CEO Philip D. Moyer purchased 32,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

