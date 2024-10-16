Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LNT opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.37%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

