i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.43. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 162.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAUX. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,999,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,920 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 428,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 233,677 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

