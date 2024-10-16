i-80 Gold Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.10 to C$3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

TSE:IAU opened at C$1.54 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$592.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.79.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 162.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of C$9.83 million for the quarter.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

