Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FID. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000.

FID stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

