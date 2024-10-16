IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 393,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
IceCure Medical Stock Down 6.8 %
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 410.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of IceCure Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
IceCure Medical Company Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
