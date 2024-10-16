Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ideal Power Price Performance
Shares of IPWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,553. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.07.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.80% and a negative net margin of 7,138.19%.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
